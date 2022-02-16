Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

