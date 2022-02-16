Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,069 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

