Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.90 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $217.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day moving average is $202.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

