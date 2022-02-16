Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 116 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.38 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.82 and its 200 day moving average is $283.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

