Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,165 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $330.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

