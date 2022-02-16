Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 194 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

