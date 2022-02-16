Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.43

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 300426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.