BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 226.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BCTX stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,040,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 196,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 136,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $337,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

