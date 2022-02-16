BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 226.37% from the stock’s previous close.
BCTX stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.
