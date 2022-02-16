Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $125,065.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.72 or 0.07130852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00050813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,094.16 or 0.99922752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

