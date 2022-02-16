Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report earnings per share of $8.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07. Broadcom reported earnings of $6.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $33.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $33.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $36.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $37.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

AVGO traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $597.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.94. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

