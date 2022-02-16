Brokerages Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,302. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

