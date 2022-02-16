Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $128.70 and a one year high of $257.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.44.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

