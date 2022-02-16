Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post -$1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to announce ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the lowest is ($1.09). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

PHR traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 3,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,347. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Phreesia by 20.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Phreesia by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $22,754,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.