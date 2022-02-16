Brokerages Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.56 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce $43.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.56 billion and the lowest is $42.80 billion. Cigna posted sales of $40.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $179.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $191.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

