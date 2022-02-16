Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Funko.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.13. 8,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. Funko has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 531,332 shares of company stock worth $9,517,737. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Funko by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 166,588 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 63.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Funko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

