Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $11.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ovintiv.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

OVV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,726. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

