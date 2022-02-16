Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target at $545.00

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $545.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 545 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF remained flat at $$3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. 888 has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

