Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT at $143.50

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.07. 21,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,325. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.59.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

