Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Target Price at $90.40

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.40.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. 1,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,356. Century Communities has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

