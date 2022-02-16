Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $86.05

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.05.

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 123,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,558. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,449.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. Chewy has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chewy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 396,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

