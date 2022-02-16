Brokerages Set eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Target Price at $58.00

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
In other news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 502,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,428. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
eXp World stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. 503,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 3.10. eXp World has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.
