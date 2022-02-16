Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $203.11

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,794 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,444. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,069. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day moving average of $167.27. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

