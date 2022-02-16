Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$32.36

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB raised their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE H traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The stock has a market cap of C$18.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.31. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$33.67.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

