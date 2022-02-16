Brokerages Set Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price at $5.75

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

ITRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 134,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.