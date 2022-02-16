Brokerages Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target at $453.00

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $453.00.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.57. 22,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,337. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 19,709.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KLA by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 23.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 150,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 82.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

