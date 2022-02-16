Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Price Target at $8.00

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Meggitt stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

