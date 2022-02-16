Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target at $27.70

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:MOR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 56,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,907. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $28.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

