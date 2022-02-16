Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target at $27.70

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.
MOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.
NASDAQ:MOR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 56,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,907. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $28.02.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.