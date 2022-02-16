Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Price Target at $78.76

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.47.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.79. 172,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

