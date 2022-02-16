Brokerages Set Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) PT at $38.00

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Randstad stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 17,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

