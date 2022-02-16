Brokerages Set ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Target Price at $12.50

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOL. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 2.37.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

