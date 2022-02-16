Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $714.14

RH (NYSE:RH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $714.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RH opened at $426.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RH has a 12 month low of $362.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.20 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

