Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $330.00

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SAIA traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Saia by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,725,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Saia by 14.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at about $827,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

