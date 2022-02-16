Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $549.96

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $549.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $477.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.