Brokers Issue Forecasts for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of XPO opened at $69.62 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.