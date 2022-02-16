Brokers Offer Predictions for Equity Residential’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,338 shares of company stock valued at $16,816,674. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

