Brokers Offer Predictions for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

