Brokers Set Expectations for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peters & Co restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of AQN opened at C$17.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.14 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

