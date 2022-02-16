Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Posts Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.67. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,832,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

