Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.57.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. Bruker has a 1-year low of $56.93 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,434,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 29.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after buying an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

