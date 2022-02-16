Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,704.13

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,704.13 ($36.59) and traded as high as GBX 2,719 ($36.79). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,712 ($36.70), with a volume of 635,516 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNZL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.89) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.89) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,807.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,704.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

