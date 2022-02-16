ByteNext 1-Day Volume Hits $13,902.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $710,243.63 and $13,902.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.46 or 0.07031303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,635.39 or 1.00054653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002897 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars.

