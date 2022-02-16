Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $28.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. FOX comprises about 2.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $28,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in FOX by 62.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 31.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in FOX by 59.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in FOX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 34,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,486. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

