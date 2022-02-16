CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$44.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.78.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$33.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.07. The company has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83. CAE has a 1-year low of C$29.40 and a 1-year high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.