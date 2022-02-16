California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,189 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $31,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.