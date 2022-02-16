California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,323 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 414,027 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $32,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

