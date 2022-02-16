California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.09 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Omnicom Group worth $27,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after buying an additional 501,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after buying an additional 464,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after buying an additional 252,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,544,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

