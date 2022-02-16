California State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.14 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $34,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $379.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

