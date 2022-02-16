California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,806 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of onsemi worth $33,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in onsemi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in onsemi by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in onsemi by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in onsemi by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

