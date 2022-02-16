California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of California Water Service Group worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after buying an additional 42,301 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NYSE:CWT opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

