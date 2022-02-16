Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 4.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $67,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after buying an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,330,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.89. 4,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,424. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.70%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

